Alex Balde News: Solid effort Sunday

Balde registered one cross, a chance created and two tackles in Sunday's 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Balde saw a decent match as the club protected their spot on the top of the table, notching two clearances and two tackles in the defense. He was a bit more quiet in the attack, notching one cross and a chance created. This comes after an assist in their last match, notching three in league play this season compared to his one last campaign.