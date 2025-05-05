Alex Berenguer News: Picks one match suspension
Berenguer will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Berenguer accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the clash against Alaves on Sunday. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter with the absence of Oihan Sancet due to a knee injury, with Unai Gomez expected to start in the frontline for that game.
