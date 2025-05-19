Alex Berenguer News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Alex Berenguer scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Valencia.

Berenguer scored his sixth goal of the season as he scored the only goal against Valencia. This was his first goal since January, making it a 23-game goal drought between goals in all competitions. His goal came from his only shot of the game, and he created one chance. With three corners in this game, he also continued his run as the main set-piece taker of the side with 148.