Alex Iwobi headshot

Alex Iwobi News: Key assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Iwobi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Iwobi accurately lifted a pass over the Southampton backline Saturday to setup Fulham's game-tying goal in the second half of their 2-1 comeback victory. Over his 86 minutes of play, the midfielder also tied a season-high with nine attempted crosses (one accurate). Iwobi is now up to six assists on the campaign, just one shy of his previous career-best of seven which he set over the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign with Everton.

Alex Iwobi
Fulham
