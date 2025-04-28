Alex Iwobi News: Key assist in victory

Iwobi assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Southampton.

Iwobi accurately lifted a pass over the Southampton backline Saturday to setup Fulham's game-tying goal in the second half of their 2-1 comeback victory. Over his 86 minutes of play, the midfielder also tied a season-high with nine attempted crosses (one accurate). Iwobi is now up to six assists on the campaign, just one shy of his previous career-best of seven which he set over the 2022-2023 Premier League campaign with Everton.