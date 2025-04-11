Alex Jimenez Injury: Bows out against Udinese

Jimenez generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created before exiting Friday's match versus Udinese due to a possible head injury, Milan relayed.

Jimenez filled in for Kyle Walker (elbow) and was peppy on the offensive end. He continued for a few minutes after crashing into Mike Maignan but he too suffered the consequences and will be assessed in the coming days. Riccardo Sottil substituted for him in this one.