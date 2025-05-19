Alex Jimenez News: Provides assist in Roma bout

Jimenez assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Roma.

Jimenez was one of the few bright spots for Milan, as he was peppy in the final third and generous on the lone goal for his side, teeing up Joao Felix in the box rather than attempting a more difficult finish on his own. It's his first goal contribution of the season. He has registered five shots (one on target), four key passes, eight crosses (two accurate) and six tackles (four won) in the last six games (all starts).