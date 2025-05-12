Alex Meret News: Conceded twice versus Genoa

Meret registered one save and allowed two goals, including an own one, in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Genoa.

Meret had a subpar and unlucky showing, as he was saddled with an own goal because the ball ricocheted off the woodwork and his hands on the first Genoa goal, where he had an imperfect save on a header. His streak of consecutive clean sheets ended at four. He has made three saves and four clearances in the last five matches. Napoli will face Parma away Sunday.