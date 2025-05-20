Alex Meret News: Keeps clean sheet

Meret had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Parma.

Meret kept the clean sheet for his 15th of the season. He needs just one more to match his career high with one more regular season game left. He's been a brick wall with only two goals conceded in the last six Serie A fixtures, picking up five clean sheets in the process. The keeper face off with Cagliari for the final match of the season Friday in hopes to clinch the league title.