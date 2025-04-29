Alex Meret News: Untroubled in victory

Meret had no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Torino.

Meret was not forced to make a save and made one clearance Sunday as Napoli eased past Torino in a 2-0 victory. Over his last five starting appearances Napoli's first-choice keeper has made seven saves and six clearances while conceding just one goal and recording four clean sheets. Meet will look to continue his strong run of form Saturday when Napoli travel to tussle with relegation-threatened Lecce.