Alex Meret headshot

Alex Meret News: Untroubled in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Meret had no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Torino.

Meret was not forced to make a save and made one clearance Sunday as Napoli eased past Torino in a 2-0 victory. Over his last five starting appearances Napoli's first-choice keeper has made seven saves and six clearances while conceding just one goal and recording four clean sheets. Meet will look to continue his strong run of form Saturday when Napoli travel to tussle with relegation-threatened Lecce.

Alex Meret
Napoli
More Stats & News
