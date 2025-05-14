Fantasy Soccer
Alex Mighten headshot

Alex Mighten News: Starting versus Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Mighten (upper body) has made the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Colorado Rapids.

Mighten was a doubt after being excluded from the weekend's visit to St. Louis, but he regained fitness in time to play in the midweek fixture. This is his third start of the 2025 campaign and a good opportunity for him to look for his second goal of the season. He's expected to feature alongside Hirving Lozano and Anders Dreyer in a three-man attack.

Alex Mighten
San Diego FC
