Alex Moreno Injury: Still uncertain

Moreno is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Manchester City after going unused last time out, per manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "We have a lot of concerns. We are assessing players day by day and players coming back. There's still tomorrow to go. Moreno the same and players who have had issues from previous games."

Moreno went unused last time out with an injury concern and is now in doubt for Sunday's clash. The defender hasn't played a huge role even when fully fit, often going unused. When fit he's a nice addition as a depth option at left-back.