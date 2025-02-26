Fantasy Soccer
Alex Padilla News: Beaten four times at Tijuana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Padilla recorded one save and allowed four goals in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat against Tijuana.

Padilla offered little resistance to an inspired Xolos attack that handed Pumas their third consecutive defeat. Far from boosting his confidence, the keeper's first two Liga MX appearances have left many doubts about his ability, although he hasn't been helped by a patched-up defense due to the absences of Nathan (ankle) and Lisandro Magallan (undisclosed). Furthermore, the dismissal of coach Gustavo Lema after Tuesday's game creates uncertainty and possible changes in the lineup for upcoming matches.

Alex Padilla
Pumas UNAM
