Alex Padilla headshot

Alex Padilla News: Saves three penalties in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Alex Padilla registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout victory versus Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Padilla proved to be the hero of the first play-in game as he made three saves in the penalty shoot-out while allowing one goal. He allowed one goal before the penalties as he was beaten in the 20th minute. Next, he'll face off against Monterrey for a spot in the Liga MX playoffs.

Alex Padilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
