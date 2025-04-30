Alex Padilla News: Saves three penalties in win

Alex Padilla registered three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 (3-2) penalty shootout victory versus Juárez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

