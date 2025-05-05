Fantasy Soccer
Alex Padilla News: Saves three shots at Monterrey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Padilla made three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Monterrey.

Padilla had some good reactions but was beaten by a pair of attempts from inside the box while his team got knocked out of the Clausura playoffs. The goalkeeper finished his first campaign in Mexico with 28 saves, 20 goals against and two clean sheets throughout 12 league matches. Additionally, he stopped 10 shots and conceded six times in six CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances.

Alex Padilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
