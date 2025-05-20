Alex Palmer News: Concedes twice in defeat

Palmer had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Leicester City.

Palmer turned aside just one of three Leicester City shots on target Sunday as Ipswich Town fell convincingly in a 2-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances, the Tractor Boys' top goalkeeper has made 11 saves and nine clearances while conceding 2.2 goals per appearance. Palmer will look to end the Premier League campaign Sunday on a high-note when Ipswich Town host West Ham United in the season finale.