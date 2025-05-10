Alex Scott Injury: Off at halftime

Scott was forced off during halftime of Saturday's match against Aston Villa due to an apparent jaw injury.

Scott caught an elbow to the face in Saturday's match and exited the field for a bit before coming back on, later leaving the field permanently at halftime, seemingly due to the injury. The hope is that this is just a knock and no further damage is shown, especially after no disciplinary action was awarded. He was replaced by Justin Kluivert, a likely replacement if he misses more time.