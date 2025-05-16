Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Sola headshot

Alex Sola Injury: Late call after absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Sola is questionable for Sunday's match against Mallorca, accoridng to manager Jose Bordalas, per Juancar Navacerrada of Marca.

Sola was absent last match and looks to be heading towards some testing to see if he can play Sunday, with the midfielder labeled as a late call. Even if the midfielder is fit, he will likely only see a bench, as he is yet to see a minute of play since Feb. 9, consistently going unused.

Alex Sola
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now