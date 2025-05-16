Alex Sola Injury: Late call after absence

Sola is questionable for Sunday's match against Mallorca, accoridng to manager Jose Bordalas, per Juancar Navacerrada of Marca.

Sola was absent last match and looks to be heading towards some testing to see if he can play Sunday, with the midfielder labeled as a late call. Even if the midfielder is fit, he will likely only see a bench, as he is yet to see a minute of play since Feb. 9, consistently going unused.