Alex Valle Injury: Forced off in Lecce contest

Valle recorded five clearances and one interception in the first half of Saturday's game versus Lecce due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Valle made his presence felt on the defensive end but was helped off just before the interval after picking up a foot or ankle injury in a tackle. Alberto Moreno came in to replace him. The two usually alternate at the position. He'll be examined before next Saturday's home game versus Genoa.