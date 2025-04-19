Alex Valle Injury: Forced off in Lecce contest
Valle recorded five clearances and one interception in the first half of Saturday's game versus Lecce due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Valle made his presence felt on the defensive end but was helped off just before the interval after picking up a foot or ankle injury in a tackle. Alberto Moreno came in to replace him. The two usually alternate at the position. He'll be examined before next Saturday's home game versus Genoa.
