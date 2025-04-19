Fantasy Soccer
Alex Valle headshot

Alex Valle Injury: Forced off in Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Valle recorded five clearances and one interception in the first half of Saturday's game versus Lecce due to a lower leg injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Valle made his presence felt on the defensive end but was helped off just before the interval after picking up a foot or ankle injury in a tackle. Alberto Moreno came in to replace him. The two usually alternate at the position. He'll be examined before next Saturday's home game versus Genoa.

Alex Valle
Como

