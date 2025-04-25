Fantasy Soccer
Alex Valle Injury: Should be fine for Genoa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Valle (knee) has been spotted in practice ahead of Sunday's game versus Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Valle appears to have avoided relevant complications after a harsh collision and will compete with Alberto Moreno like in recent matches. He has started in three of the past five, always telling at least one clearance and adding one shot (zero on target), four key passes and two tackles (zero won).

Alex Valle
Como
