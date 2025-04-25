Alex Valle Injury: Should be fine for Genoa game
Valle (knee) has been spotted in practice ahead of Sunday's game versus Genoa, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Valle appears to have avoided relevant complications after a harsh collision and will compete with Alberto Moreno like in recent matches. He has started in three of the past five, always telling at least one clearance and adding one shot (zero on target), four key passes and two tackles (zero won).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now