Alex Valle headshot

Alex Valle News: Passable in Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Valle (foot) had two key passes, one cross (zero accurate), three tackles (one won) and three clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win over Genoa.

Valle made a quick return after leaving early last week and picked up a small amount of stats on both ends in the narrow victory. He has notched two or more clearances in four of the last matches, piling up 13 and logging six key passes, five crosses (three accurate) and five tackles (one won).

Alex Valle
Como
