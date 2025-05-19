Alexander Bernhardsson News: Logs three tackles in loss

Bernhardsson had one shot on goal, created one chance, sent in two crosses (one accurate) and made three tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Bernhardsson was one of his team's few players capable of producing something offensively and still tried helping his teammates on the less glamourous end. After struggling with injuries throughout the campaign, the forward could forward showcase his value as of late and a stretch of five games with five goals and an assist between Apr. 5 and May 4th could've been what he needed to garner interest for other teams from the German top tier during the offseason.