Alexander Bernhardsson News: Nets brace

Bernhardsson scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory against FC Augsburg.

Bernhardsson had a great match that would lead his team to victory, bagging two goals in the win. He would score his first in the 40th minute before sealing Augsburg's fate in the 51st minute, bringing him to seven goals this season. He now has four goal contributions in his past two outings and nine goal contributions in 17 appearances this season.