Alexander Bernhardsson headshot

Alexander Bernhardsson News: Sees 27 from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Bernhardsson (undisclosed) appeared for 27 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Stuttgart.

Bernhardsson returned to play as expected Saturday after traveling with the team, appearing off the bench to earn 27 minutes of play. He will hope to return to a starting role soon, as he has started din seven of his 10 appearances this season, mainly missing out due to injury.

Alexander Bernhardsson
Holstein Kiel
