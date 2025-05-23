Alexander Isak Injury: Has chance to feature Saturday

Isak (groin) needs to prove his fitness in the coming days but has a chance to play in Saturday's final game of the season against Everton, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Alex is doing okay, hasn't trained with us yet but has made good progress. Next few days will be crucial to his availability for the weekend. There is a chance, we will only play him if he is fit to contribute. We will leave the decision on Alex until tomorrow."

Isak missed Sunday's clash against Arsenal after undergoing precautionary exams in the morning. He will be a late call for Saturday's season finale against the Toffees since he has to prove his fitness for the game after not training yet with the team this week. That said, if he is deemed fit enough for the game, he should return directly to the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for Newcastle in the frontline.