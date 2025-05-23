Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak Injury: Has chance to feature Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Isak (groin) needs to prove his fitness in the coming days but has a chance to play in Saturday's final game of the season against Everton, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Alex is doing okay, hasn't trained with us yet but has made good progress. Next few days will be crucial to his availability for the weekend. There is a chance, we will only play him if he is fit to contribute. We will leave the decision on Alex until tomorrow."

Isak missed Sunday's clash against Arsenal after undergoing precautionary exams in the morning. He will be a late call for Saturday's season finale against the Toffees since he has to prove his fitness for the game after not training yet with the team this week. That said, if he is deemed fit enough for the game, he should return directly to the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter for Newcastle in the frontline.

Alexander Isak
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now