Alexander Isak Injury: Takes three shots in season finale

Isak had three shots (two on target) during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Everton.

Isak returned to the team after missing the previous match and had his chances but was definitely far from being the scoring threat that scared EPL goalkeepers throughout the campaign. The striker had an even better year than the previous one, with both his 23 goals and six assists over 34 league starts being new career highs and he should be expected to just keep evolving and reaching new layers of production and stardom next season.