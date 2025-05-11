Alexander Nubel News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Nubel registered no saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 win over FC Augsburg.

Nubel had a relatively quiet match with Augsburg failing to register a single shot on target. He maintained focus throughout and organized his defense effectively to preserve the clean sheet while making zero saves. This performance marked a solid outing for the Stuttgart goalkeeper as he has now secured two clean sheets in his last two games and seven over the season in 33 appearances. He will aim to get a third in a row in the final game of the season against Leipzig on Saturday.