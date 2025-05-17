Alexander Schwolow News: Concedes one against Augsburg

Schwolow registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus FC Augsburg.

Schwolow saw a decent day in net Saturday, with the goalie coming in for the season finale to provide three saves and one goal allowed in the win. This marks only his sixth appearance of the season, seemingly having been given a shot in the season finale to prove his worth. He ends the season without a clean sheet, registering 13 goals allowed and 15 saves in his six appearances.