Alexander Sorloth News: Scores all four goals

Sorloth scored four goals to go with five shots (four on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus Real Sociedad.

Sorloth had by far his best match of his career Saturday, scoring all four goals for Atletico to give them the dominating win over Real Sociedad. This jumps him to 17 goals on the season as just a bench player, making him one of the top subs in La Liga. He is also among the league's top scorers, averaging about 1.1 goals per 90 minutes of play.