Alexander Sorloth News: Solid contribution off bench

Sorloth recorded two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

After starting in back-to-back games, Sorloth came off the bench to replace Antoine Griezmann in the 59th minute of play. Despite the shortend time on the pitch, Sorloth managed to log at least two shots for a fourth straight game and is up to 12 shots and five shots on target in that span. He also accounted for a chance created for the first time in three outings and the 12th time this season.