Lacazette scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-2 victory versus Le Havre.

Lacazette converted a PK in the 22nd minute to score the opener with his 13th goal in the season. The forward co-led his side in shots as usual. He's been in and out the squad lately and logged his fifth start in the last 10 appearances.