Alexandre Lacazette headshot

Alexandre Lacazette News: Limited impact in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Lacazette recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Monaco.

Lacazette was a non-factor as Lyon fell to Monaco 2-0 on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the striker had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes with 29, put only one shot on target, and had just two touches in the opposition's box. Lacazette has been Lyon's top goal scorer this season with 13, and will look to pad that total one final time this Saturday against Angers.

Alexandre Lacazette
Lyon
