Alexandre Lacazette headshot

Alexandre Lacazette News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Lacazette will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Lacazette accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Lens on May. 4. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Georges Mikautadze expected to take on a larger role in the frontline for that game.

Alexandre Lacazette
Lyon
