Alexandre Lacazette News: Scores versus Rennes

Lacazette scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Rennes.

Lacazette scored another goal Saturday, this time with a strike in the 39th minute assisted by Thiago Almada. It marked his 13th goal of the season, six of which have come in his last eight matches. He took two shots and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 76th minute for Georges Mikautadze.