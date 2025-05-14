Alexandros Katranis News: Generates three chances
Katranis had nine crosses and two corner kicks in Real Salt Lake's 0-0 draw against Portland Timbers Wednesday.
The defender had three accurate crosses and created three chances, but wasn't able to get an assist for his efforts. He should have a better chance of getting an assist Saturday against Colorado, a team which has given up 18 goals heading into its match Wednesday against San Diego.
