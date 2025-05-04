Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Eight shots, no goal
Claude-Maurice generated eight shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Holstein Kiel.
Claude-Maurice gave it his all Sunday but failed to see a goal contribution in the loss, notching two crosses, three chances created and eight shots. This makes it three games since his last goal contribution, remaining at 11 this campaign.
