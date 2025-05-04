Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Claude-Maurice headshot

Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Eight shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Claude-Maurice generated eight shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Holstein Kiel.

Claude-Maurice gave it his all Sunday but failed to see a goal contribution in the loss, notching two crosses, three chances created and eight shots. This makes it three games since his last goal contribution, remaining at 11 this campaign.

Alexis Claude-Maurice
FC Augsburg
