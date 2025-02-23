Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Hat-trick hero

Claude-Maurice scored three goals to go with four shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Monchengladbach.

Claude-Maurice's hat trick prevented Augsburg's team from finishing its February schedule with all draws. Even though the attacking midfielder clearly has games without goals than with them, he was excellent when scoring them. This season, Claude-Maurice has logged five games with at least one goal, and three of them included multiple scored. Saturday marked his first hat-trick of the season, getting him goals seven, eight and nine.