Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Records assist
Claude-Maurice assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Bochum.
Going into Saturday, all but one of Claude-Maurice's direct goal contributions for FC Augsburg had been scored by himself. By directly contributing to a Samuel Essende goal, Claude-Maurice has multiple assists this season.
