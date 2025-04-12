Fantasy Soccer
Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Claude-Maurice assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Bochum.

Going into Saturday, all but one of Claude-Maurice's direct goal contributions for FC Augsburg had been scored by himself. By directly contributing to a Samuel Essende goal, Claude-Maurice has multiple assists this season.

Alexis Claude-Maurice
FC Augsburg
