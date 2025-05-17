Alexis Claude-Maurice News: Records four shots

Claude-Maurice recorded four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Union Berlin.

Claude-Maurice saw a decent outing in his 59 minutes of work Saturday but failed to find the back of the net despite his four shots in the loss. He ends the season on a rough note, with his last goal coming in February. That said, the defender saw nine goals on 59 shots and two assists on 21 chances created to go along with 21 crosses in his 28 appearances (25 starts) this season.