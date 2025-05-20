Alexis Mac Allister Injury: Won't play again this season

Mac Allister (undisclosed) will miss the remainder of the season as he needs to rest a minor issue ahead of next season and the team does not want to take any risks, coach Arne Slot confirmed in a press conference. "Alexis will not play for us this season anymore. He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season, but it will be no problem for him to be back next season. I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality he has. Never gives up, no matter what he feels, but it is not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury but something to take a risk with."

Mac Allister will miss the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday as he is dealing with a minor fitness issue and needs rest to be ready for pre-season. The medical staff and coaches do not want to take any risks since the team has already secured the title and worsening a small problem would not make sense. During his absence, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have seen increased playing time in his position.