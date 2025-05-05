Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexis Mac Allister headshot

Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Mac Allister assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Chelsea.

Mac Allister earned another assist during Sunday's loss, setting up Virgil van Dijk in the losing effort. With Liverpool already holding the Premier League title there's little left to play for, meaning Mac Allister and co. could see some heavy rotation in the final three matches.

Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now