Alexis Mac Allister News: Assists Sunday
Mac Allister assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Chelsea.
Mac Allister earned another assist during Sunday's loss, setting up Virgil van Dijk in the losing effort. With Liverpool already holding the Premier League title there's little left to play for, meaning Mac Allister and co. could see some heavy rotation in the final three matches.
