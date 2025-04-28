Alexis Mac Allister News: Scores Sunday

Mac Allister scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 5-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Mac Allister found the back of the net from distance during Sunday's clash, making the most of a half chance after picking the ball up in space. The midfielder has become absolutely crucial at the heart of the Liverpool midfield. Mac Allister will be at the center of everything Liverpool do moving into 2025/26.