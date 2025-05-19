Alexis Saelemaekers News: Fires four shots versus Milan

Saelemaekers drew two fouls and had four shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus AC Milan.

Saelemaekers drew his first start in a month thanks to a couple of absences, as the boss preferred other options, and led his team in attempts, although with no end product. He could stay in the XI for the season finale. He has assisted once and posted five shots (one on target), five key passes and three corners in his last five outings. He last failed to record at least a cross back in mid-February.