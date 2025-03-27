Alexis Sanchez Injury: Hurt while with Chile
Sanchez suffered a calf muscular distraction while on international duty and will be re-evaluated in the next few weeks, Udinese announced.
Sanchez was unable to play during the break due to discomfort in the area, and the tests revealed a substantial injury that will cost him multiple matches. His role has been inconsistent throughout the season, but he has started a few times lately. If Florian Thauvin (foot) doesn't recover, Iker Bravo or Keinan Davis will partner with Lorenzo Lucca.
