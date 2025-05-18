Alexis Vega News: Involved in three goals Saturday

Vega scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Tigres.

Vega opened the scoring via penalty kick during the 18th minute, before setting up Edgar Ivan Lopez in the 79th and succeeding in a dribbling play in the 82nd of the win. The goals and assist increased Vega's totals to 12 and 10, respectively, over 21 matches played in 2025. He's in the running for best player in the competition and should be one of Diablos' most complete offensive threats heading into the final round.