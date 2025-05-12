Alexis Vega News: Scores opener in win

Vega scored a goal off three shots (two on target), created one chance, sent in nine crosses (two accurate) and drew four fouls during Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Vega was arguably the best man on the pitch here as he scored his team's first goal with a spectacular individual effort at the hour mark, took the corner kick that generate the second goal and was involved in almost every dangerous play Toluca had during the entire game. With 13 goals and 12 assists over 38 appearances this season, the forward is enjoying a career year, being one the main reason behind his team's collective success.