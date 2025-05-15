Alexis Vega News: Strong performance versus Tigres

Vega generated five shots (three on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and eight corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Tigres.

Vega failed to convert his massive offensive output into goal involvements, coming very close to scoring with a strike that hit the post in the first half of the game. He also took all of his side's set pieces during the draw. The 10 crosses and five shots set new season-high totals for him. While the final playoff contests are likely to be difficult, the attacker will look to remain one of the most influential players in the competition and improve on his production of 10 goals and nine assists in 20 matches.