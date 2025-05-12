Alfonso Blanco News: Delivers assist versus Cruz Azul

Blanco made seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul.

Blanco stood out for both his saves and the long pass he sent to Jhonder Cadiz to beat the opposing defense on a counterattack in the 39th minute of the defeat. The season is over for the Panzas Verdes, and Blanco ended with averages of 3.7 saves and 1.2 goals conceded per game while keeping two clean sheets in 10 starts. He took part in half of the matchups as part of a curious rotation between him and Oscar Jimenez, and it remains to be seen if that will be the case again in the next campaign.