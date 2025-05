Gonzalez scored what would end up being the winning goal in Celta Vigo's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad Tuesday.

The forward put one of his two shots in the back of the net to give Celta Vigo three massive points in their attempt to lock down a Europe spot. Gonzalez has a tough matchup looming against Rayo Vallecano, who have only allowed 42 goals in league play.