Alfonso Pedraza News: Sets up goal off bench

Pedraza assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Girona.

Pedraza replaced Sergi Cardona in the 74th minute and delivered a pinpoint cross to assist Karl Etta's headed winner in the 89th minute. Pedraza also contributed defensively with two clearances. This was his first goal contribution of the campaign, having come off the bench in eight of his 10 appearances.