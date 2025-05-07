Alfredo Morales Injury: Suffers injury Wednesday

Morales (undisclosed) was forced off with an injury right before the beak in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Union Omaha in the US Open Cup.

Morales couldn't make it to the halftime break as he was forced off in the 44th minute of Wednesday's game due to an injury. The extent of the issue is still unknown and he will likely be assessed in the coming days to get a better understanding of the situation. If it turns out to be serious it would be a big blow for St. Louis since he started the last five league games in central midfield. His absence would impact the starting XI with Akil Watts likely playing in a more central role until Morales returns.